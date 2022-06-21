John Lewis to offer in-store botox with new The Cavendish Clinic partnership

John Lewis has announced a new collaboration with The Cavendish Clinic that will see it begin to provide skincare, facials and aesthetic treatments at clinics within the department stores’ locations nationwide.

The clinic is currently hosted in John Lewis stores in Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Peter Jones and Kingston, with an additional Cambridge clinic newly opened in 2022.

The new partnership comes as a response to research by the retailer which found an increasingly high proportion of customers expressing an interest in advanced beauty treatments.

It follows a successful pilot by The Cavendish Clinic in five of John Lewis’ stores in 2021, with it now set to expand and launch across further stores throughout the year.

“We know there’s increasing awareness and demand among consumers for advanced beauty treatments and after careful consideration, we were keen to collaborate with a trusted, medical clinic brand which would deliver this service,” said Jason Wilary-Attew, head of Beauty at John Lewis, in a release.

Wilary-Attew continued: “In the last two years, we’ve seen an at-home beauty tech boom and launched our first ever beauty tech department with LED light marks and facial toning devices. Our collaboration with the Cavendish Clinic is an acceleration of these services, where customers can visit a clinic in selected John Lewis stores to experience Cavendish bespoke skincare plans and consultations.”

At the clinics, shoppers can access a number of advanced ‘cosmeceutical’ skincare offers, HydraFacial Skin Treatments, CoolSculpting and consultations for dermal filler and anti-wrinkle treatments, only available for over 25’s only.