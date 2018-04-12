John Lewis to open 51st branch this autumn in Cheltenham

London - High street department store chain John Lewis is set to open its latest branch in Cheltenham on October 18.

The new 115,000 square foot store is set to offer fashion, home and technological products and services and will be run by Martin Bundy, a long-standing partner of John Lewis. Bundy previously joined the John Lewis Partnership as a store floor assistant at the retailer's Southsea store and has gone on to hold a number of senior roles since then, most recently serving as manger for the retailer's Chichester branch.

"I'm very proud to be given this great opportunity and excited to show the people of Cheltenham our new shop," said Bundy, Branch Manager for John Lewis Cheltenham in a statement. "Before we open we have a lot to do. As well as getting the shop ready we will recruit and train hundreds of new Partners ready to deliver outstanding customer service."

John Lewis will be investing 23 million pounds in its new branch, which will be its 51st UK store.