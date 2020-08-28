John Lewis to refurbish Sheffield store as part of new 20-year lease

John Lewis has agreed a new 20-year lease with Sheffield City Council which includes plans for a refurbishment of its store in the city.

Refurbishment is likely to begin in 2021 and the store will remain open throughout.

The new lease forms part of the Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City II plans.

“Shops continue to play a crucial role in our brand story, alongside a strong e-commerce offering. Our focus is on ensuring that we have the right space in the right locations where our customers want to shop,” Chris Harris, director of property and procurement at John Lewis Partnershipp, said in a statement.

“We have had a presence in Sheffield for over 70 years and we have a loyal customer base in the city. As such, we are delighted to have agreed a new lease with Sheffield City Council and look forward to continuing to serve our Sheffield customers.”