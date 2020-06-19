John Lewis to reopen nine more stores on 25 June

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen nine more stores on 25 June, following the reopening of 13 this week.

The stores will be in Cribbs Causeway, Leeds, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Peter Jones, Southampton, Tunbridge Wells and York.

In March, John Lewis closed its 50 department stores for the first time in its 155-year history.

“We are already applying lessons learned from our first store openings earlier this week. We’ve learned how crucial our newly created host roles - which help customers adapt to the new social distancing measures and new ways of shopping - are in ensuring customers have an enjoyable experience,” said Bérangère Michel, executive director for customer service at the John Lewis Partnership, in a statement.

“We found that in some shops we were able to increase the number of customers and still maintain robust social distancing, and made our signage clearer in order to help customers navigate the changes.