John Lewis to trial repair service with Timpson Group

British department store retailer John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has announced it will trial an in-store garment and homeware repair service as part of a new partnership with Timpson Group-owned Johnsons.

From July 22, customers will be able to drop off items to be fixed, altered, cleaned or restored in a bid to encourage product longevity, after which they can then collect their rejuvenated products.

In a release, John Lewis’ commercial director, Kathleen Mitchell, said: “Our customers come to us for fashion and homeware that’s well made and will last – and this just takes that mentality and service one step further.

“We want to help them extend the wear of their fashion items and have the option to bring those much-loved items back to life - whether they are hanging by a thread or just need a simple stitch or two.”

The 16-week trial will initially launch in five John Lewis branches, including its locations in Oxford, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Cheadle and Welwyn. With it, the retailer said it hopes to learn what customers are looking for in such a service and which demographic of customers are the most interested in utilising repairs.

It expands on the Partnership’s current dry cleaning offering present in 180 of its Waitrose stores, a service that also comes as part of a partnership with Johnsons the Cleaners.