John Lewis tops UK’s brand health rankings

Department store John Lewis has taken the top spot of YouGov’s UK brand health rankings, the inaugural list from BrandIndex that measures the perceptions of a brand’s quality, value, impression, satisfaction and reputation.

The UK’s top ten is dominated by retailers such as John Lewis that took the top spot as well as Marks and Spencer who came in fourth, Amazon who took fifth place in the ranking and Boots who rounded off the list at number 10. The rest of the list saw BBC-related brands the iPlayer, BBC One and BBC 2 taking second, sixth and ninth place, respectively, while Sony took third place, Samsung seventh, and Heinz in eighth.

“While the global rankings are dominated by brands born in the past 20 years, the UK list is predominantly made up of ones that have been around a good while longer,” said Amelia Brophy, YouGov’s UK Head of Data Products. “What is striking is that brands such as John Lewis and the BBC have successfully moved with the times, providing services in online settings while continuing to make a virtue of their brand heritage.”

Brophy added: “The collapse of some big high street brands in recent years shows that this is no easy task, but as the UK faces an uncertain economic environment, having brand health steeped in history could help.”

YouGov also release its global list, based on BrandIndex data from 32 countries covering markets in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia. The global list was dominated by tech brands with Google taking top spot ahead of YouTube in second and Facebook in third.

Other tech firms feature prominently on the list, with device manufacturer Samsung taking fourth, messaging service WhatsApp in fifth and Apple’s iPhone in sixth spot, while online giant Amazon came seventh. The only fashion brand to make the top 10 was Adidas at number 9. Completing the top ten were Toyota and Colgate.

