John Lewis unveils retail tech start-ups for JLAB 2017

The John Lewis Partnership has unveiled the five retail startups who will take part in its accelerator programme JLAB 2017, which gives the startups access to investment of up to 100,000 pounds and 12 weeks of mentoring.

The scheme, run in partnership with L Marks is now in its fourth year, and this year also includes Waitrose joining John Lewis to find the best disruptive ideas in the retail and food services space. This year the finalists, which includes a new addressing system and a software which uses artificial intelligence to predict footfall, is heavily represented by women, with three of the five startups founded by women.

The five retail tech startups, chosen from more than 300 applications, includes Journifi, which links online and in-store shopping by providing customers with personalised in-store experiences, such as tailored personal shopper sessions, based on their online behaviour and taste, as well as Exaactly, an intelligent addressing system that enables customers to mark any location for delivery, empowering them to get orders anywhere.

Three of the five finalists selected for JLAB 2017 are female-led startups

The other three finalists are: BB1, a data analytics solution that uses customer behaviour to help businesses optimise their ways of working, monitoring an assortment of variables such as customer footfall; Mucho, a smart grocery shopping app which provides daily personalised recipes and enables you to order ingredients when you need them; and WeFiFo, a digital social hub that connects home chefs, supper club hosts and professional chefs with paying guests.

Paul Coby, chief information officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We're incredibly excited to welcome a fresh wave of innovators into JLAB this year, and we look forward to helping them fast track their fresh ideas into the lives of our customers.

“With Waitrose on board, JLAB now offers unrivalled expertise across two of the country's leading retailers and this has sparked a record number of applications this year. We look forward to supporting and nurturing our five finalists as they shape and develop their products under the guidance of the John Lewis Partnership.”

The finalists will spend 12 weeks working from the head offices of both Waitrose and John Lewis, developing their ideas while gaining invaluable access to John Lewis and Waitrose resources, as well as industry-leading insight from specialist mentors. At the end of the 12-week programme, each team will have an opportunity to pitch for up to 100,000 pounds in funding in exchange for equity, from a combined fund of 200,000 pounds.

Stuart Marks, technology entrepreneur and chairman of L Marks, added: “As finalists in the UK’s largest retail tech accelerator, these startups can expect an unprecedented level of support and guidance. The companies enrolled in this year’s JLAB bring together some of the most exciting emerging technology across the fast-moving retail and grocery sectors, and I’m sure they’ll benefit hugely from the industry-leading insight that only John Lewis and Waitrose can provide.”

Image: courtesy of John Lewis Partnership