John Lewis wins 4 GlobalData customer satisfaction awards

John Lewis and Partners took home four awards in the GlobalData customer satisfaction awards 2019, including the prestigious Best Retailer category, having been runner-up for the past four years.

The department store was the most successful retailer at this year’s Customer Satisfaction awards, beating tough competition from Nike and Amazon to be crowned Best Retailer, and its investment in its own-brand and exclusives paid-off as they also won Best Electricals Retailer, Best Homewares Retailer and Best Furniture Retailer.

Patrick O’Brien, UK retail research director at GlobalData Retail said in a statement: “While its department stores peers have struggled, John Lewis’s brave store investment strategy has paid off, creating highly enjoyable places to shop. Its high standards of service across stores and online, together with its continuing commitment to price matching, clearly resonates with shoppers.”

John Lewis, Adidas, Nike and Boohoo win at GlobalData customer satisfaction awards

The athleisure trend also shows no sign in slowing down, with Adidas and Nike winning Best Clothing Retailer and Best Footwear Retailer, respectively, highlighting that these sportswear brands are successfully cutting out the middleman and engaging directly with their customers.

GlobalData added that the sportswear market is forecast to grow 20.9 percent over the next five years, and investment by brands such as Nike and Adidas is an integral part of this market’s success.

Maureen Hinton, global research director at GlobalData Retail said: “The ability of sportswear brands to win the highest level of customer satisfaction is down to their complete understanding of their customers; their capacity to connect with them; and to create products and experiences that fit current consumer trends and how they want to shop now.”

Adidas won the Best Clothing Retailer ahead of Amazon and Asos, while Nike beat Amazon and Marks and Spencer for the footwear crown.

GlobalData customer satisfaction awards names Amazon Best Online Pureplay

Best Online Pureplay was awarded to Amazon, ahead of AO and Asos, while Boohoo Group scooped the Best Online Fulfilment Retailer accolade ahead of Marks and Spencer and Superdrug, and Best Health and Beauty Retailer was awarded to Lush.

The winners were chosen following calculations based on what customers told GlobalData in the consumer research. No calculations are based on what GlobalData thinks or feel about the retailers only the people who actually shop at the stores.

Hinton, added: “With the news full of retailers’ woes, it was a great pleasure to be able to celebrate the success of retailers that have won the accolades of their shoppers and been voted winners in their categories with the highest scores in customer satisfaction. All the winners have a strong customer focus and deserve to be recognised and we all enjoyed a long lunch of celebrations with them and other clients.”

Images: courtesy of John Lewis and Partners