John Smedley launches womenswear focused store

Luxury knitwear brand John Smedley has opened its third stand-alone retail store in London’s Marylebone, with an emphasis on the brand’s womenswear lines with a “softer, lighter design” than that of its Jeremy Street flagship.

The renewed focus on its womenswear lines comes as the brand has seen steady growth in its womenswear fashion sales since their creative direction change under the charge of Jess Mcguire-Dudley, marketing and design director and designer Chloe Cooper in spring/summer 2016, which has led to womenswear sales increasing by 35 percent at their retail and web stores.

The store design whilst aligned with the brand’s Jermyn Street flagship store, has been designed with the female consumer in mind, with its “enhanced boutique” environment taking into account how the brand’s female and family consumers shop, such as offering ground floor fitting rooms and walk ways designed to be large enough to be buggy friendly, as well as seating areas with selected British books across both floors to encourage dwell time.

The design also reflects John Smedley’s dedication to British craftsmanship, with bespoke wooden lighting by Tom Raffield, and vintage Ercol furniture that has been refurbished by John Smedley’s own craftsmen at Lea Mills, Derbyshire to feature new extra fine merino wool seating covers as a nod to its quality fibres and dedication to sustainability.

Additional touches such as Derbyshire marble with rose polish represent the brand’s home territory in a modern way, whilst steel racking systems are a nod to the industrial nature of John Smedley’s manufacturing processes, said the brand in a statement.

Speaking about the store launch, Ian Maclean, managing director said: “We are delighted to launch our new store at New Cavendish Street in London’s Marylebone. The areas dedication to maintaining a mix of artisan brands, that represent the breadth of long standing retailers, unique designers and desire to maintain a family friendly village mentality, is one that we feel completely aligns with our own desires for our brand. We are excited to see our brand launch alongside other British retailers such as David Mellor and Margaret Howell.”

The 1,400 square foot store located on New Cavendish Street features both menswear and womenswear, with fashion and colour being represented on the ground floor, while its classic “modern-icons” are featured on the lower ground.

John Smedley has been creating knitwear at Lea Mills in Derbyshire for over 230 years and their fine gauge knits are sold globally, including in Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. The British company also holds a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty the Queen.

Images: courtesy of John Smedley