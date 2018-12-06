John Varvatos opens first store in Dubai

Internationally renowned designer John Varvatos, known for his rock 'n' roll luxury sensibilities, has debuted his brand's first store in Dubai at Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping center. The opening event was hosted by Varvatos himself and featured a live performance by brand ambassador Machine Gun Kelly.

“I’m so excited to be opening our first store in Dubai. The city has always been very progressive in style and art, so it feels like a perfect fit for the John Varvatos brand,” said John Varvatos in a statement. “Our day to night masculine sensibility has resonated with the Dubai man shopping in our London and New York stores for many years, and to have a flagship here is a dream come true.”

John Varvatos opens store at The Dubai Mall

The new boutique introduces customers to the John Varvatos design world, showcasing the brand's rebellious spirt and all their signature styles that have made it an international leader in luxury menswear. The store features products from John Varvatos Collection, John Varvatos Star U.S.A., and Bootleg by John Varvatos. In addition to ready-to-wear the store also features jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances.

“Dubai plays a pivotal role in the international community,” said Mark Brashear, CEO of John Varvatos, in a statement. “We are thrilled for this to be our first store in the Middle East as we continue our international expansion. This is the first of many exciting new things we have planned in this region and beyond.”

The Dubai boutique is based off the New York Madison Avenue design with white walls, hand-finished herringbone wood floors, and black crown molding and details throughout the nearly 3,000-square-foot space. The interiors are a combination of bespoke and vintage pieces. For this location, John Varvatos made their iconic bronze screens a focal point for the store. Another signature John Varvatos element, the Edison Chandelier, is a centerpiece in the Dubai flagship and hangs above the handmade silk rugs.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR