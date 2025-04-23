John Varvatos returning to SoHo, New York with a new store

Menswear brand John Varvatos is returning to SoHo, New York City with a new store as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The new 3,200-square-foot store will open at 73 Wooster Street in September and marks a notable return to SoHo for John Varvatos, where the brand first opened its doors in 2000 on Mercer Street.

The design of the store will be a “luxurious environment,” explains the brand, to showcase its full range of collections, from ready-to-wear, including leather and tailored clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrance, as well as a special anniversary collection titled, ‘A Love Letter’.

Rendering of the John Varvatos store on Wooster Street Credits: John Varvatos

The interior of the Wooster Street store will include antique rolling racks found in Paris flea markets and a combination of vintage and custom-designed furniture in leather, wood and steel. The warm light brown tones in the wood floors will be covered with Persian rugs to contrast with the white walls and lend the space “a masculine elegance synonymous with the American alternative luxury brand”.

The store, which has 13-foot-high ceilings, will be designed to mimic the brand's flexible, modern approach to dressing and will include movable, bronze brick-pattern screens that can shift and change formation to be tailored to the latest collection.