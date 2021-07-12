Johnstons of Elgin opens first pop-up outlet store at Caledonia Park

Luxury Scottish label Johnstons of Elgin has chosen Scotland’s designer village Caledonia Park as the location for its first pop-up outlet store.

The 2,350 square foot boutique will carry the label’s most recent menswear and womenswear collections alongside luxurious textile accessories and woven home furnishings.

“We are delighted to be working with Caledonia Park on this exciting pop-up store as we trial a new location for our brand,” said the brand’s managing director of retail George McNeil in a release.

Established in 1797, Johnstons of Elgin is one of the few remaining vertical mills in the UK still carrying out all the processes from raw cashmere and fine woollen fibres right through to the finished product, it said.

Earlier this year, the brand won the 2021 Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.