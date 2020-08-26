Johnstons of Elgin partners with By Appointment app

Johnstons of Elgin has partnered with the new By Appointment app to assist their customers to shop with confidence and enjoy an enhanced shopping experience, as part of its strategy to help their store staff manage evolving government Covid-19 guidelines and keep their stores safe.

Created by hospitality and IT development experts Charles Smith and Adam Batten, the By Appointment app is downloadable for both Apple and Android devices, and offers Johnstons of Elgin’s shoppers the chance to book, cancel and reschedule appointments for its New Bond Street and Edinburgh Multrees Walk stores.

In addition, the app can map out a shopping route and offer contactless store check-in and out using a personal QR code, to give post-lockdown confidence to shoppers.

George McNeil, managing director, retail division of Johnstons of Elgin, said in a statement: “We are pleased to have this timely opportunity to partner with By Appointment. We are constantly looking to enhance our customers’ in-store experience and this app delivers safety, confidence and an elevated shopping experience that we hope will be greatly welcomed by our customers in both Edinburgh and London.”

Charles Smith, co-founder of By Appointment, added: “Our app revolutionises the way retailers operate and consumers shop in the post-lockdown world. With various reassuring and engaging benefits, it will encourage shoppers back into Johnstons of Elgin’s stores as we all make sense of ‘the next normal’.”

The new shopping experience via the app will be available for Johnstons of Elgin’s New Bond Street and Edinburgh stores.

Image: courtesy of Johnstons of Elgin