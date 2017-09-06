Joules to launch in Southampton

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules, are set to open a new store in Southampton’s Westquay shopping centre this Autumn.

The store will carry Joules’ entire offering including clothing for women, men and children as well as accessories and homeware, set over 3,966 square feet.

Located on the mall’s third floor, the store will launch alongside brands such as H&M, Lush and River Island and will be the first Joules in Southampton.

“It’s great to see another high quality business choose Westquay for its first store in the city. An incredibly popular brand, Joules will enhance the retail line-up further with its unique range of products,” commented Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, the retail management firm responsible for Westquay.

The addition of Joules to Westquay comes amid changes to the shopping centre. A dining and leisure extension: Westquay South was added, as well as brands including Smiggle, Yankee Candle, Laing Edinburgh, and Russell & Bromley having signed for stores.

Joules was founded nearly three decades ago, and now counts over 100 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Photo courtesy of Joules