Juicy Couture opens first Italian store, eyes London expansion

Californian casualwear label Juicy Couture has inaugurated its first store in Italy, located at Scalo Milano Outlet & More, a shopping and entertainment destination in the Locate Triulzi district of Milan.

The site will serve as an exclusive flagship store for the brand, stocking a selection of clothing, bags and its signature velvet tracksuits.

To celebrate the opening, Juicy Couture held an event with singer-songwriter Giulia Molino, who performed to an audience at the store.

Juicy Couture’s Italian operations are overseen by local distributor Eastlab, which holds the European manufacturing and distribution license for bags and accessories.

Eastlab was thus behind the brand’s official relaunch in Italy last year, opening a series of pop-ups, partnering with department store Coin, and selling via multiple multi-brand locations.

Juicy Couture Milan store. Credits: Juicy Couture.

This most recent permanent store opening comes on the back of reports that the brand is also considering a retail expansion in London, hinting at a wider growth strategy underway.

Speaking to Drapers, Batra Group director Rajiv Batra said Juicy Couture was eyeing a new London store next year, with details due to be confirmed by March or April 2026.

Additional sites are also being mulled, Batra, who owns the licensing rights for the brand in the UK and Europe, added.

Juicy Couture made its physical return to the UK in 2024, after shuttering its stores in the region over seven years ago amid a pivot towards wholesale, e-commerce and concessions.