Juicy Couture returns to UK retail scene with London store opening

Casualwear brand Juicy Couture is making its return to the UK’s physical retail market with the opening of a new store at Westfield Stratford City in London.

The 1,200 square foot space draws inspiration from former Juicy Couture stores, incorporating its signature graffiti-like artwork and neon lighting with modern elements such as a metallic runway and pink boudoir.

Its opening comes over seven years on from when the brand’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, opted to close all of its physical locations in order to focus on its online presence.

At the time, the brand was struggling to retain relevance in a market that became increasingly uninterested in its staple bling-like identity. Such a style returned to favour in recent years, however, largely due to the resurgence of 90s- and 00s-inspired trends which found a place among Gen Z.

Juicy Couture's Westfield Stratford City in London. Credits: Juicy Couture.

Such an impact was highlighted in a comment by Rajiv Batra, the director of Batra Group, Juicy Couture’s license holder in the UK and Europe, which said the brand’s “enduring legacy has gained the brand a loyal following throughout the world”.

In regards to the new store, Batra said: “This new space presents a modern take on Juicy Couture’s eclectic previous store concepts and perfectly encapsulates the brand’s unique approach to fun and casual glamour.

“Our fan base has always been devoted, and we’re delighted to be providing shoppers an in-person experience throughout the holiday season and beyond.”