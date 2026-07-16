Justin Bieber's Skylrk launches immersive retail experience in NYC

Skylrk, the fashion and lifestyle brand co-founded by Justin Bieber, is opening its first New York City retail space this week: a temporary, "immersive" store at 60 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, running Thursday through Monday, daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

The pop-up is the brand's third physical retail outing, following a temporary space in Tokyo in November and the Skylrk Oasis staged in Indio, California, earlier this year. It is also its most category-complete to date: alongside apparel, footwear and accessories, the New York space will showcase the recently introduced Skylrk Audio line of speakers and headphones — the label's first step into consumer technology and a signal of its ambition to operate as a lifestyle ecosystem rather than a clothing brand.

No preview, no photos

True to form, Skylrk released no imagery of the space ahead of its opening. Where most brands would seed store photography, walkthroughs and renderings to press days or even weeks in advance, Skylrk's announcement arrived with descriptions only: a large geodesic-inspired installation anchoring the entrance, sculptural fixtures, interactive product moments and expansive LED screens forming a dynamic backdrop. What the space actually looks like, visitors will have to discover for themselves.

The withholding is consistent with how the brand has communicated since day one. Skylrk was teased for months in 2025 through an essentially empty Instagram account and a drip of cryptic posts — a sneaker sole here, a sketch there — before Bieber and his wife, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, debuted the brand's pieces on themselves at Coachella. There was no launch campaign, no press release blitz, no interviews. The same playbook resurfaced in June, when the audio line was announced with little more than prototype photos and a caption teasing that it was "almost here." In a market saturated with logos, drops and manufactured hype, Skylrk has positioned scarcity of information itself as the marketing.

The approach has commercial logic. The brand's Tokyo debut in the Jingumae district — its first-ever physical space — reportedly drew queues stretching kilometers and sold out over its short run, generating global earned media that a conventional campaign would have struggled to buy. Short windows, minimal previews and a now-or-never framing have become the brand's retail formula, and the five-day New York run follows it precisely.

The business behind the mystery

Bieber co-founded Skylrk with Neima Khaila, the co-founder of streetwear label Pink Dolphin, and reportedly brought on collaborators with backgrounds at Yeezy. The venture followed Bieber's public break with Drew House, the brand he co-founded in 2019, which he disavowed in April 2024, telling followers it no longer represented him or his family.

The New York pop-up also underlines the brand's partnership strategy. Purchases in the space will be powered by Cash App, and every purchase comes with a custom drink from Blank Street, a fast-growing coffee chain.

The pop-up's run coincides with a landmark week for its founder, coming just ahead of Bieber's FIFA World Cup Final halftime show performance.