JW Anderson reopens London store amid wider rebranding

London’s Soho district is once again home to a JW Anderson store. The luxury label of designer Jonathan Anderson has reopened its retail space in the area, marking what it described as a “key milestone in its rebranding journey”.

The interior draws inspiration from the Shaker Movement, an 18th-century religious society in the US that practiced communal living. Next to the design of the store, the movement is also reflected in the furniture featured in the Resort 2026 collection.

JW Anderson Soho store. Credits: JW Anderson.

Its reopening coincides with a collaboration between JW Anderson, Wedgwood and the Estate of Lucie Rie – a British potter. The trio worked on a collection of tableware and other accessories that reference historic designs, such as mugs inspired by 5th century Greek mugs from Anderson’s personal collection.

The collaborative collection will be available across select JW Anderson’s global stores, as well as its Harrods and Selfridges locations and its e-commerce site.

JW Anderson Soho store. Credits: JW Anderson.

Both the store and the homeware collaboration build on JW Anderson’s ongoing rebrand initiated earlier this year, which has seen Anderson double down on the lifestyle aspect of his label. With this, the brand is focusing on “objects of elevated craftsmanship”, with curated fashion collections to sit alongside homeware and artisanal goods.

Such a shift is also becoming more apparent among JW Anderson’s store estate, particularly at its location on London’s Pimlico Road, which has been developed into a space for interior designers and antiques shoppers. New outlets in New York, Paris and Japan are also planned, according to The Cut.

JW Anderson Soho store. Credits: JW Anderson.

JW Anderson x Lucie Rie estate, 'Special Objects' collection imagery. Credits: JW Anderson.

JW Anderson x Lucie Rie estate, 'Special Objects' collection imagery. Credits: JW Anderson.

JW Anderson x Lucie Rie estate, 'Special Objects' collection imagery. Credits: JW Anderson.