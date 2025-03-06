K-Way returns to the UK with new store as it celebrates 60th anniversary

French outerwear brand K-Way, part of Italian group BasicNet, has returned to the UK with a new flagship store on King’s Road in London as it looks to solidify its position in the British market and as a leading player in the premium outerwear market.

“This new opening is part of our European expansion journey, we see the UK as a big focus market for the brand, especially being in London,” Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of BasicNet, told FashionUnited in an interview. “We want to grow the UK market, and more London stores will follow, we are looking at areas such as Marylebone High Street.”

K-Way King’s Road flagship in London Credits: K-Way

When K-Way were in London previously, they opted for locations such as Covent Garden, which Boglione said was more catered towards tourists. The new retail expansion approach will be about targeting “more Londoners,” with community-based high street locations like the King’s Road and Marylebone.

Boglione added: “We found Covid and Brexit really hard. We were not equipped from a logistic point of view, so we decided to close the store (in Covent Garden). This shop is a better place to reset and start from scratch with K-Way.

“It isn’t easy to find the right location in London, but this feels like we are touching people who live in London. If you want to position yourself in the market, you have to be in a place where people actually live, and this area is surrounded by French and Italian communities, who are already familiar with the brand.”

K-Way King’s Road flagship in London Credits: K-Way

Located at 120 King's Road, the new store spans nearly 1,300 square feet and showcases a minimalist, refined and elegant space enriched with dynamic-coloured panels and, of course, the brand’s iconic rain jackets. It has an extensive assortment range, including its bestselling K-Way unisex jackets, as well as apparel, accessories and luggage. There is also a dedicated area for the brand’s kidswear offering, a category that Boglione said is “growing fast” in Italy and believes will do well in the UK.

K-Way also shares the King’s Road space with footwear brands Superga and Sebago, who are under the BasicNet umbrella. Brands that Boglione said “compliment” K-Way.

“This is the first time we’ve done a multi-brand format store. It depends a lot on the location, as you need to find a big store, with many windows and two entrances. If we have the chance to do this elsewhere, we would love to, because there is a lot of synergies between the three,” added Boglione.

K-Way targeting growth with expansion in the UK

K-Way King’s Road flagship in London Credits: K-Way

When it comes to bringing the iconic K-Way to the British consumer, Boglione states that “retail is very important, having shops in the right place,” as is strengthening its consumer engagement, sharing the story of the brand and getting its products out there as “word of mouth” is an important driver.

Founded in 1965 in Paris, K-Way has established itself as a fast-growing, outdoor-inspired lifestyle brand, becoming known for its functional lightweight waterproof packable jackets and its use of colour. The brand’s bestselling style, The Claude, a packable nylon cagoule, retails for 130 pounds / 140 euros and comes in numerous colours, which Boglione makes the brand “essentially accessible” and he feels will appeal to the British consumer.

K-Way King’s Road flagship in London Credits: K-Way

The brand will also showcase its heritage through the brand’s 60th anniversary celebrations this year, including an exhibition entitled ‘In Y/Our Life’.

The exhibition launched during Milan Fashion Week and explores the poetry side of everyday life. It features a group of international artists presenting their interpretations not only of K-Way, but of other brands, including Bic, Borotalco, Borsalino, Chupa Chups, Bialetti, Moleskine, Pongo, Polaroid, Post-it, Rollerblade, and Scotch. Brands chosen for having the “same iconic history” that K-Way has.

It will come to London in May before heading to Seoul, South Korea in September, and Paris, France in October.

K-Way 'In Y/Our Life' exhibiton in Milan Credits: K-Way

K-Way expansion driven by investment from Permira

The London opening is part of the brand’s ongoing international growth strategy plan, following investment from Permira last year, when the British investment firm acquired a 40 percent stake in the brand, owned by BasicNet SpA, the Turin-based group, led by the Boglione family, which also includes Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, Superga, Sabelt, Briko and Sebago.

At the time, Permira said the investment would support K-Way’s “next phase of growth” and reinforce the brand in its core countries of France and Italy with the opening of new stores, as well as expand its product range and international growth.

Currently, the majority of K-Way’s business is in Italy and France, and “growing” in Belgium, but the brand believes that there are a lot of untapped markets, such as the UK, Canada and the US, in which to grow the business.

K-Way currently operates 118 mono-brand stores across Europe and Asia.