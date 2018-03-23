Kappahl to open two new Newbie stores in the UK

Swedish childrenswear brand Newbie launched by Kappahl in 2010 is spreading its footprint in the UK. The company said, in April Newbie store will open in Bluewater and another one in Westfield London White City shopping centres bringing the brand’s UK footprint to four stores and e-commerce, with 20 stores in total in the UK, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Poland.

“Newbie is a strong community-based brand for conscious consumers with children in their lives. We continue our search for further locations in areas that are attractive for this target group,” said Camilla Wernlund, Vice President New Business at Newbie commenting on the development.

Newbie was launched as a standalone brand with its first store opening in Stockholm in 2014. The company added that Newbie has been well received in the UK by consumers and press alike, which reflected in British Vogue listing Newbie in its ‘best sustainable children’s clothing brands’ in November 2017, and in family magazine Mumii.

