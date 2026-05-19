Kat Maconie to open in Dubai Mall in June

British footwear and accessories brand Kat Maconie, known for its maximalist aesthetic and architectural silhouettes, is expanding its retail footprint with a new boutique in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

London-based Kat Maconie, which currently operates two permanent standalone flagship stores in London, UK, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has secured a 2,314-square-foot unit within The Dubai Mall, which houses more than 1,200 retail outlets.

In a statement, the brand said the opening on June 8 will mark “a significant expansion moment for the brand’s international retail presence and continued growth”.

The boutique will showcase the brand’s signature statement footwear and accessories collections alongside an immersive retail concept “designed to reflect Kat Maconie’s bold, colour-driven identity”.