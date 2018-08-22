Kate Hudson to endorse Soho Jeans, develop fashion line for New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc. has announced a multi-year partnership with Kate Hudson, actress, author and businesswomen to be the brand ambassador of its 200 million dollars “Soho Jeans” collection. The company added that Hudson will also develop her own ready-to-wear fashion line for the company.

“We are excited to partner with Kate Hudson and believe she is the perfect addition to our company,” said Greg Scott, CEO of New York and Company in a statement, adding, “Our customers have been asking for a partnership with Kate for years, and we believe her tremendous star power, unbelievable style, and broad social influence will not only strengthen our relationships with existing customers but also ignite our customer acquisition initiatives.”

The Soho Jeans collection, the company said, contributes significant percentage of the company’s annual sales and includes an extensive assortment of jeans and related apparel. In addition to her role as a brand ambassador, Hudson will design and develop her first ready-to-wear fashion apparel collection, slated to launch in March 2019. New York & Company added that it will leverage its infrastructure, technical design and sourcing capabilities to build the brand. The new brand will be available at New York & Company stores and its ecommerce site as well as on its own ecommerce platform, with potential for additional retailer partnerships in the future.

“It has always been important for me to partner with companies that share my values and creative vision. I love the quality of materials and fabrics New York & Company uses. Their size ranges and affordable price points, along with their commitment to empowering women through fashion makes New York & Company an ideal partner for me to launch my new collection with,” added Hudson.

Picture credit:New York & Company