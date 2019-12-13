Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet arrive at Liverpool One

A Kate Spade New York pop-up store and a new Mint Velvet boutique have opened at Liverpool One.

Kate Spade New York has opened a 2,625-square-foot store at 26 Peter’s Lane, marking the luxury label’s first dedicated pop-up in the UK, and its first-ever boutique outside of London and Scotland. The space houses the brand’s handbags, ready-to-wear jewellery, footwear, gifts, home décor and more, and is fitted out with signature tonal shades of pink, rose gold and deep green.

Mint Velvet has opened a 1,700-square-foot store at 29 Peter’s Lane, marking the British womenswear brand’s official debut in Liverpool. The space has been designed by an in-house team and houses the brand’s seasonal womenswear apparel, footwear and accessory collections.

Commenting on the openings in a statement, Alison Clegg, director, asset management at Grosvenor Europe, said: “We are certainly ending the year on a high with the unveiling of Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet at the stylish destination of Peter’s Lane. It is great to have this robust line-up of brands available to Liverpool One customers as we approach Christmas, and look forward to seeing this momentum continue into 2020.”

The news follows a number of new openings at Peter’s Lane this year, including a Polo Ralph Lauren store, Jo Malone London custom perfumery, and experiential boutique for luxury jewellers Row.