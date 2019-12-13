Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet arrive at Liverpool One
RETAIL

Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet arrive at Liverpool One

Huw Hughes
|

A Kate Spade New York pop-up store and a new Mint Velvet boutique have opened at Liverpool One.

Kate Spade New York has opened a 2,625-square-foot store at 26 Peter’s Lane, marking the luxury label’s first dedicated pop-up in the UK, and its first-ever boutique outside of London and Scotland. The space houses the brand’s handbags, ready-to-wear jewellery, footwear, gifts, home décor and more, and is fitted out with signature tonal shades of pink, rose gold and deep green.

Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet arrive at Liverpool One

Mint Velvet has opened a 1,700-square-foot store at 29 Peter’s Lane, marking the British womenswear brand’s official debut in Liverpool. The space has been designed by an in-house team and houses the brand’s seasonal womenswear apparel, footwear and accessory collections.

Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet arrive at Liverpool OneKate Spade New York and Mint Velvet arrive at Liverpool One

Commenting on the openings in a statement, Alison Clegg, director, asset management at Grosvenor Europe, said: “We are certainly ending the year on a high with the unveiling of Kate Spade New York and Mint Velvet at the stylish destination of Peter’s Lane. It is great to have this robust line-up of brands available to Liverpool One customers as we approach Christmas, and look forward to seeing this momentum continue into 2020.”

The news follows a number of new openings at Peter’s Lane this year, including a Polo Ralph Lauren store, Jo Malone London custom perfumery, and experiential boutique for luxury jewellers Row.

Photo credit: Liverpool One/ Aver
mint velvet kate spade new york liverpool one
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ