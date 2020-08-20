Kate Spade New York opens store at Birmingham’s Bullring

Kate Spade New York has opened a new store at Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre.

The 1,500-square-foot space is located on the upper level next to Selfridges and stocks a selection of the womenswear label’s accessories, including its handbags, attire, shoes, jewellery, and homeware. It is one of just a handful of standalone locations for the brand in the UK.

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, the company behind Bullring, said in a statement: “Today’s announcement really highlights the continued popularity of destinations like Bullring & Grand Central, to both brands and customers. “While the retail sector is undoubtedly challenging at the moment, it’s clear that the strongest locations remain in demand, and that brands with a unique offer, like Kate Spade and Peloton, can still succeed.”