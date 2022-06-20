Kate Spade New York signs up for first outlet store in Scotland

Designer village Caledonia Park has confirmed that American fashion and lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York is to open its first outlet store in Scotland.

Kate Spade New York has secured a 1,630 square foot unit opposite Scotland’s only Ralph Lauren outlet store to house its range of lifestyle accessories, including handbags, shoes, jewellery and homeware.

Matthew Howard, head of property asset management at Railpen, said in a statement: “Caledonia Park has moved from strength to strength since its refurbishment last year, and securing a Scottish debut in the form of Kate Spade New York solidifies this success.

“We have welcomed several high calibre retail brands over the past year, such as Dune London and Police, as well as the first Scottish outlet store for Animal, and these signings only add to our bourgeoning retail portfolio.”

The Kate Spade outlet is set to open later this year.