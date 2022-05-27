Kate Spade opens Cabana pop-up in London

Kate Spade New York has opened a new seasonal concept pop-up in London’s Covent Garden to celebrate “the spirit of escape that one feels at the beginning of summer”.

The Kate Spade Cabana, located at 42-56 Seven Dials, London, features a green and white cabana showcasing “everything and anything striped, palm printed and beach-ready,” complete with a bar.

At the heart of the pop-up is Kate Spade’s new Cabana collection featuring beach-ready classics including caftans, woven totes, shorts, dresses, sandals, T-shirts, and colourful crossbody handbags.

The Kate Spade Cabana will be open until May 29 in London. Additional pop-ups are planned in New York and Malaysia.

Image: Kate Spade New York by Edward Grant

