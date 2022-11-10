Kate Spade opens festive pop-up in London

Kate Spade New York, the fashion accessory brand part of Tapestry, has opened an experiential pop-up for the holiday season in London.

Located at 59 Greek Street in London, the festive pop-up will be open for four days, until November 13, and has been designed as a visual expression of the brand’s holiday campaign, complete with a secret disco room.

The pop-up interior combines the brand’s signature pink hue blended with tinsel-covered walls and black-and-white checked floors. There is also a tinsel tree, a prosecco vending machine and a nostalgic sweetshop, infusing traditions from both American and British candy stores.

Image: Kate Spade New York by Nico Froehlich

The space will also showcase the Kate Spade candy-inspired jewellery from the holiday collection, and customers will be in with the chance of winning vouchers, jewellery and handbags through its ‘giving station’ locker.

The Kate Spade festive experience follows the brand's Cabana pop-up in the city this summer.

