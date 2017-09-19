Kate Spade to open first UK store outside London

American accessories and fashion label Kate Spade New York is to open its first full-price standalone store outside London at Bluewater in Kent this Christmas.

The global lifestyle brand will open a 1,600 square foot boutique on the lower Guildhall and will house the brand’s collection of handbags, small leather goods, apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, tech and stationery.

The Bluewater opening will mark the brand’s fifth full-price location in the UK, its London stores are based on Regent Street, Covent Garden, Sloane Square and Westfield London.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be opening our first store outside of London,” said Kate Spade president and chief creative officer Deborah Lloyd. “With a reputation as the leading retail and leisure destination in the UK, Bluewater was a clear choice for our first full-price store outside London. As an American brand with a global sensibility, we are looking forward to introducing the full breadth of the Kate Spade New York lifestyle offerings to new and existing brand fans in the region.”

To accommodate the Kate Spade store, British luxury lifestyle brand Aspinal of London has relocated to a new 1,300 square foot store on the upper Guildhall, which opened this month.

Robert Hardie, senior portfolio manager at Landsec, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, added: “This very strong level of demand from such aspirational retailers is a reflection of Bluewater’s appeal amongst affluent guests, for whom Bluewater provides a premium offer and experience. Along with other premium brands such as Michael Kors and The White Company, Bluewater offers a genuine alternative to central London.”

Kate Spade’s parent brand Coach is also due to open a store at the centre later this year.

Images: courtesy of Kate Spade New York