Kate Spade to open Paris flagship

Kate Spade, in an effort to expand its strategy in Europe, will be jet setting off to Paris. This summer, the U.S. based brand will be opening a 2000-square-foot store on the Rue Saint-Honoré. The store will carry their handbags, ready-to-wear, accessories, watches, jewelry, shoes and eyewear.

Europe has been a major target market for the brand. Last year, they opened a store in London on Regent Street. In France they currently only have retail presence in Galeries Lafayette and online.

The new store will feature furniture from the Kate Spade home collection as part of the decor, and its storefront will be inspired by traditional Parisian façade.

Kate Spade opening store on Rue Saint-Honoré

In honor of the opening, the brand will also design a clutch bag based on the French flag.

Kate Spade's growth in Europe will help make it more attractive to potential buyers. The brand is still on the market for a buyer, with Coach being the top contender for adding the brand to their portfolio. As Coach takes more of a focus towards millennials, Kate Spade would be a welcome addition to their company given their popularity among that demographic. Coach has also proven they know how to turn a brand around and generate a profit.

Several years ago the brand was struggling and facing store closures. Now they are considered one of New York's coolest brands, in part due to their creative director Stuart Vevers, who helped grow their ready-to-wear business. After acquiring Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade would be a smart next project for the them.

photo: via Kate Spade Facebook