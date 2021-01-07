Kaushik Velendra launches Made-to-Order online experience

London-based designer Kaushik Velendra has brought his Made-to-Order services online, allowing customers to view and shop current and past collections, and book one-on-one appointments with the creative director. Velendra is known for creating impactful designs and reshaping the idea of modern menswear.

Originally from India, Velendra became the first Indian-born student to graduate from the prestigious MA Fashion program at Central Saint Martin’s in 2019, and later had his graduate collection showcased during London Fashion Week in February 2019. He was also shortlisted for the 2020 LVMH Prize, having launched his label in 2019. Velendra’s first full-scale collection, which debuted during the autumn/winter 2020 season at London Fashion Week Men’s in January of last year, was critically acclaimed by The New York Times and Vogue. This catapulted Velendra into the spotlight and he ended up dressing Alton Mason for The Grammy Awards, Bollywood leading-man Ranveer Singh for the Filmfare Awards, and red carpet favorite Priyanka Chopra.

With the launch of MaisonVelendra.com, Velendra brings his Made-to-Order service online, allowing customers to view and shop current and past collections, and book one-on-one appointments with the creative director. Offering online consultations with Velendra to bring bespoke pieces to life, the e-commerce experience brings the personal and intimate customer services experience that sits at the heart of the brand, to the customers’ homes.

With e-commerce set to have another stellar year, even made-to-order designers are trying to hop on the bandwagon. COVID-19 is continuing to effect the increase in online shopping as more people are staying home and lockdown measures are still in place in some parts of the world.

photo: courtesy of Karla Otto