Kendall and Kylie Jenner to design capsule collection for OVS

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are on to their next project. The sister-entrepreneur duo is teaming up with Italian mass-market retailer OVS for a capsule collection to be released throughout six deliveries. The womenswear collection will include both ready-to-wear and accessories. Three deliveries will be made in spring, and the other three will be made in fall.

The first delivery will be available on Ovs.com, in addition to being available at a selection of stores in Italy, Switzerland and Austria. OVS' goal with this collaboration is to be more in line with today's contemporary offerings. Collaborations have become a major part of their strategy.

Recently, the company has collaborated with Elio Fiorucci, Matthew Williamson, Kristina T, Alberto Aspesi and Jean Paul Gaultier. Currently OVS has locations in over 32 countries. Their 2015 revenues were 1.32 billion Euros.