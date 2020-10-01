Kenji opens new concept store in Liverpool

Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand Kenji has unveiled its new retail concept store within Liverpool One. The opening marks the first of three new concept stores to be launched by the Manchester-based retailer across the North West of England.

Located at 45 South John Street, the 1,500 square foot concept incorporates retail, leisure and hospitality into a mini arcade format, and features the first-ever Kenji claw machines.

The store also houses Kenji’s collection of homewares, stationery, gifts, food and accessories, all influenced by Japanese minimalism and elegant simplicity.

Designed by Kenji’s in-house team, the bespoke shop fit-out features an oversized brushed gold ceiling frame decorated with a floral display, which the retailer states will be updated seasonally in line with its collections.

Derek Yong, head of operation at Kenji, said in a statement: “We are excited to be launching at South John Street in Liverpool One and be part of a vibrant community which is undeniably one of the strongest performing centres in the UK.

“The aim to disrupt the way retail is traditionally experienced is by curating an immersive retail space of Japanese inspired designer homeware, toys and stationery, allowing customers to explore not just the products but the story behind them, also, bringing back the excitement to shopping.”

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said: “More than ever before, it is important for retail to be forward-thinking and experience-led. We recognised these elements in Kenji’s new concept store, and we’re pleased that Liverpool One is the first to host the retailer’s new immersive format. Kenji’s launch adds to the consistent growth of Liverpool One as a destination of choice for brands.”

The launch of Kenji coincides with the opening of British toy emporium, Hamleys, on Paradise Street, and news that luxury jewellery retailer, David M Robinson (DMR), has committed to a five-year lease renewal of its boutique on South John Street at Liverpool One.

Images: courtesy of Liverpool One