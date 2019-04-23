Kenneth Cole announces partnership with ShopRunner

Kenneth Cole is bringing free two-day shopping and seamless e-commerce checkout services to its online stores. The New York-based company has brought a partnership with ShopRunner to its four brands: Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, Unlisted, A Kenneth Cole Production and Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole.

A premier e-commerce network, ShopRunner connects over one hundred retailers with millions of consumers. Its members spent over 2 million dollars in sales last year, shopping from retailers including Neiman Marcus Group, Hudson's Bay Company, Kate Spade & Company and Cole Haan.

ShopRunner's growth reflects the consumer's attraction to an improved e-commerce experience with benefits such as free two-day shipping and free returns.

"The customer today expects an elevated experience with compelling product choices and services delivered faster and more personal," TJ Papp, Kenneth Cole's vice president of consumer direct said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with ShopRunner to give our customer a compelling benefit that serves value on their terms and inspires a deeper connection."