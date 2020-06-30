Kenzo unveils first boutique designed by Felipe Oliveira Baptista

Kenzo has opened its inaugural US flagship in New York City, marking the first Kenzo boutique in the world designed by creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista.

Located in Soho at the corner of Grand and Mercer streets, the new “dynamic concept” from Baptista embraces the historic cast-iron façade building emblematic of the downtown neighbourhood with a series of reimagined white metal scaffoldings that are reflected throughout the space’s floor to ceiling mirrors, which serve as both a launchpad for the brand’s newest collections and collaborations as well as a destination for the brand’s global community.

The space greets visitors as they arrive in a dedicated space for revolving artistic installations debuting with a vintage television presentation and complemented by original 1970’s leather furniture and geometric plexiglass displays.

To soften the metal structures and to evoke the label’s commitment to the natural world Baptista has also included an array of plants and vegetation throughout to highlight his creative focus on organic materials.

This first US flagship is described by the brand as a “continuously evolving ecosystem” and will feature art installations and community gatherings alongside the brand’s newest offerings as it looks to create a “unique experience and that is distinctly Kenzo”.

The flagship opening also coincides with the first capsule designed by Baptista for the label, the Kenzo x Vans collaboration.

Images: courtesy of Kenzo