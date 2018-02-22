Khaadi to open debut Scottish store

International Pakistani clothing brand, Khaadi is to make its Scottish debut within the Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow this spring.

The brand has secured a 2,700 square foot store next to Flannels and Schuh, to house its range of women’s clothing, bags and accessories.

The Silverburn store will mark the brand’s seventh store in the UK, and it will also feature a bespoke layout for the Scottish debut.

Rehan Syed, chief executive of Khaadi, said: “Scotland is an emerging market for our brand, and it was important we chose somewhere with an impressive footfall and a strong reputation. Silverburn ticks both those boxes. We are very excited to expand our business into Scotland and to be opening our first store at Silverburn.”

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, added: “We are delighted to announce that Khaadi has selected Silverburn to lead its expansion plans in Scotland, demonstrating the centre’s reputation as a leading retail and leisure destination. The brand’s unique offer is a great addition to the existing retail line-up and will ensure that we continue to provide the strong and varied tenant mix that Silverburn is renowned for.”

