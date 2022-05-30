Kick Game to open at Liverpool One, Kenji to upsize

Luxury footwear brand Kick Game is to open a new store at Liverpool One in July, while Japanese-inspired homeware and stationery retailer Kenji is to upsize its store by 40 percent.

Kick Game has signed up for a 3,500 square foot unit on South John Street and will house its exclusive sneaker and streetwear collections from renowned sportswear brands such as Nike, Adidas, Supreme and Off-White.

The Liverpool store will join Kick Game’s existing stores in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.

Commenting on the opening, Alicia Thompson, chief executive of Kick Game, said in a statement: “Liverpool is increasingly becoming an urban hub for streetwear fashion and hype sneakers, which made it a key location for us to extend the reach of our brand.

“We are hugely excited to be moving onto South John Street at Liverpool One and look forward to opening our doors in a few months’ time, introducing our exclusive selection of luxury sneakers and streetwear to a new Liverpool audience.”

Alongside Kick Game on South John Street, Kenji has confirmed that it will upsize its store by 40 percent to continue to offer its signature range of playful giftware and stationery, including its selection of colourful plushies.

Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management at Grosvenor, added: “We are proud that renowned fashion labels such as Kick Game continue to choose Liverpool One as a key location within their expansion journeys.

“This signing, combined with the upsizing of Kenji, reiterates Liverpool One as a long-term destination for brands to put down roots. Both retailers contribute to the destination’s varied and vibrant offering, which we are constantly adapting to mirror the evolution of consumer demand.”