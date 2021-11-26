Kick Game to open store in Manchester’s Arndale

British sneaker and streetwear retailer Kick Game has opened a new store in Manchester as it continues its expansion following a capital injection earlier this year.

The retailer will be using the store to launch its largest collection outside of its London flagship.

The Manchester space will carry a selection of rare and exclusive sneakers, like Air Jordan 1s and Yeezy’s, as well as apparel from streetwear brands Trapstar, Supreme and Fear of God Essentials.

Founded in 2013 by sneakerhead brothers Robert and David Franks, Kick Game has tapped into the burgeoning market for exclusive, rare and sold-out sneakers.

“Manchester is a hugely diverse city - with people from all walks of life, with different cultures and backgrounds,” Robert said in a release.

“But one thing that unites them is a mutual love of streetwear and sneaker culture. Kick Game is thrilled to become a hub for the community of sneaker lovers in Manchester, and we can’t wait to meet you all.”

The new store follows recent openings in Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre and Birmingham’s Bullring & Grand Central.

In September, Kick Game announced it had secured 3.5 million pounds in extra funding to help it expand both in the UK and into Europe over the next two years.

Revenue at the retailer jumped from 4.8 million pounds in FY20 to a projected 20 million pounds in the 12 months to November 30.

Based on its current performance, the retailer is now eyeing sales of 50 million pounds by FY22.