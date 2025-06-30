Kidswear brand Newbie to open tenth UK store in Bracknell

Swedish lifestyle brand Newbie, part of the Kappahl Group, will open its tenth UK store at The Lexicon in Bracknell on Thursday 10 July at 12pm. The first 100 customers will receive goody bags and cinnamon buns to celebrate the launch.

Credits: Newbie

Known for its sustainable and nostalgic designs, Newbie offers clothing for babies, children (0–8 years), and women, using organic cotton and RWS-certified wool. The Bracknell store will feature the brand’s full children’s range, including the new Summer Fields collection, with matching family outfits and hand-drawn prints.

The Bracknell opening follows recent store launches in Bromley and Windsor, the latter breaking Newbie’s UK opening weekend sales record. An eleventh store is planned for Ealing later this year.

Newbie’s UK Country Manager, Gemma Keenor, said:

“There’s growing demand for childrenswear, and we’re thrilled to bring Newbie to Bracknell.”