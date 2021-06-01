Kidswear brand Newbie to launch on rental service Hyber

KappAhl’s brand Newbie is strengthening its position as a supplier of affordable and responsible kidswear by offering a selection of its range to rent via Hyber.

The move is part of KappAhl’s commitment to be more sustainable and circular, explained the brand in a statement, while also making their clothing available to more people, while “lengthening the lifespan of the clothes in a step towards reducing the company’s environmental impact”.

Desiré Westerberg, vice president business unit kids at KappAhl, added: “To date, we have primarily sold KappAhl’s brands under our own auspices. Through Hyber, our products will be available to more people and the clothes will have a longer lifespan. Hyber’s services are highly rated by their customers and that seal of quality is crucial for our choice of partner.

“Adding services that fit the increased demand for solutions as a complement to consumption gives each garment the chance to have a longer lifespan. The service will also provide us with important feedback from parents and children for the continued development of our products.”

Initially, Newbie will launch rental options in the smallest sizes, with three different packages in sizes 50-62 including bodysuits, trousers, pyjamas, overalls, hats, socks and baby blankets.

KappAhl added that it has plans to “quickly” launch other part of its kidswear selection, such as its new brands Minories, for children aged 0-8 and Kaxs, its functional outerwear offering.

Douglas Heidergren, chief executive at Hyber, said: “It’s incredibly fun that a player as big and important as KappAhl has chosen to work with us at Hyber. We see huge potential in KappAhl’s brands and look forward to offering their strong selection to our customers.”