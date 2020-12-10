Kim Kardashian's Skims line launches retail partnership with Ssense

Skims has added a new retail partner to its growing roster. The shapewear label founded by Kim Kardashian last year has announced that its product lines will now be available through Canada-based retailer Ssense.

This new retail partnership allows the brand to reach consumers in Canada with duty-free prices for the first time. Skims is currently available to customers across the globe through the brand's e-commerce site, though extra duties and shipping fees may apply.

The launch with Ssense marks Skims' fourth retail partner, following Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.