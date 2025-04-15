Kismet by Milka opens its first UK flagship in London

Istanbul jeweller Kismet By Milka, known for its fine jewellery and luxury piercings, has opened its debut store in London as part of its continued global retail expansion.

Located at 110 New Bond Street, London, the flagship store spans 1,500 square feet across two floors. It features a curated selection of fine jewellery and two luxury piercing studios and has been designed to showcase Kismet by Milka’s personalised luxury jewellery styling experience.

Commenting on the opening, Milka Karaağaçlı İnce, said in a statement: “Fifteen years ago, this was my biggest dream. I started by designing my own jewellery, bringing them to London, sharing them with friends and hoping they’d see what I saw. That was the beginning of Kismet by Milka.

“What began as a dream is now a reality. And not just anywhere, on Bond Street, a place that symbolises prestige, heritage, artistry, and fearless visionaries. To stand here today, in the city where I took my first steps as a designer, isn’t just an achievement. It’s proof of what happens when challengers dare to believe.”

Milka Karaağaçlı İnce, founder of Kismet by Milka inside the London flagship Credits: Kismet by Milka

Founded by designer Karaağaçlı İnce in 2009, the premium jewellery brand has become synonymous with craftsmanship and intricate designs, which take inspiration from ‘East to West,’ and counts Meghan Markle, Madonna, B Naomi Watts, Britney Spears, Anne Hathaway, Emilia Clarke, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Natalie Dormer and Emily Blunt as fans.

The London flagship adds to the brand’s 17 independent boutiques, located in cities such as Istanbul, Bahrain, Dubai, and Mykonos, as well as more than 100 points of sale worldwide, including US department store Neiman Marcus, Parisian retailer 24S and El Corte Inglés in Madrid. The brand’s collections can be found in the UK, US, France, Belgium, Greece, Qatar, Lebanon, Dubai, and Kuwait.

Kismet by Milka London flagship Credits: Kismet by Milka

Karaağaçlı İnce added: “Kismet by Milka has always been about breaking boundaries. Boundaries of design, craftsmanship, and creativity. From those first handcrafted designs to a brand recognised around the world, our journey has been shaped by passion and the belief that jewellery is more than adornment. It’s identity, strength, and self-expression.

“Now, as we open our doors in London, we’re not just celebrating a store. We’re celebrating the spirit of those who dream boldly, create fearlessly, and challenge the ordinary. Because this isn’t just a milestone. It’s the beginning of something even bigger.”