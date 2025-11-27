Kith continues retail expansion with London flagship

New York-based American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith has opened its first flagship in the UK on London’s Regent Street, complete with its first independent restaurant venture, building on its recent openings in the US, including Chicago in October, and Japan.

For its permanent UK home, Kith has combined what were formerly 318 and 324 Regent Street into a single unit, boasting two floors, where Regent and Little Portland Streets meet. The building features two designated entrances for the Kith retail space and one separate entrance for Ronnie’s, the brand’s new restaurant venture, which is due to open later this year.

The flagship houses the US luxury streetwear brand’s Kith, Kith Women, and Kith Kids assortments, alongside Kith Treats, its ice cream and cereal bar, which has a classic bar-style seating set-up in a muted pastel colour palette.

Kith London flagship on Regent Street Credits: Kith

Ronnie Fieg, the founder of Kith, collaborated with architect Ben Porto of Porto Architecture to execute his design vision for the flagship, which the brand states has maintained the “historical integrity” of the building, as the facade is part of the original John Nash-designed Regent Street, which was later replaced with Neo-Baroque style buildings as a part of Regent Street’s rebuilding during the 1920s.

The main entrance is defined by the original interior vestibule for the building, complete with original curved glazing and windowpane glass that's over a century old, which the brand adds “truly captures the upscale essence of the storefront from the inside out”.

On each side of the entrance is Kith Kids and Kith Treats, the former featuring a lighter colour palette “defined by its signature cloud motif turned into the ceiling structure and Kith Monogramming throughout”. It features materials such as Estremoz marble, a custom fan mosaic, and satin brass accents with “an elevated playful spirit” that encompasses the Kith Kids brand.

Then there is a designated Kith Women area, which is a much lighter space, defined by custom white oak millwork embellished with Crystal Tiffany marble, Estremoz marble-lined walls, and Pentelikon marble band and inlay with an oak herringbone floor, reminiscent of recent Kith Women builds in Chicago and New York City. The opening also means it is the first time that the UK consumer has had access to the complete assortment of Kith Women apparel and accessories, including the latest seasonal collections and collaborations.

To the right of the Kith Women space and through the checkout area, the colour palette turns to a darker, richer palette, consisting of walnut millwork, Belvedere marble walls and Calacatta Vagli marble tables, alongside Kith embossed leatherwork, deep wood herringbone floors, diamond-tufted green velvet accents, and recessed lighting on the plaster moulded ceilings. This area houses Kith’s seasonal collections, accessories, alongside fine jewellery, and collaborations, as well as the Kith London exclusive apparel and accessories line.

A focal point of the flagship is a grand staircase that leads to a lower level found in the Kith Women area, made of Calacatta Fantastico Arni marble with satin brass, boasting Kith Crest artwork at the entrance, which leads downstairs to Kith’s complete assortment of footwear and additional apparel and accessory retailers, including ready-to-wear, hype footwear drops, and select luxury vintage.

Kith London flagship on Regent Street - Ronnie's restaurant Credits: Kith

Completing the flagship will be the Ronnie’s restaurant, which will offer classic New York City-style dining, from modern Mediterranean fare to classic Empire State staples. “The atmosphere honours a bygone era when dinner and conversation, three-martini lunches, or high tea were the perfect excuse to dress up and enjoy the city,” explains the brand.

