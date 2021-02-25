Kith opens new Paris store

In the face of France’s tough COVID-19 situation with cases reported to be rising, a lack of tourism, and potentially more stringent lockdown measures, Kith has decided to defy all odds and open a new Paris boutique. Retailers are becoming increasingly hopeful that with the arrival of a vaccine that 2021 will be a year of rebound for retail.

Kith’s new 16,000-square-foot Paris flagship opens on February 26, and will occupy three floors at the Golden Triangle at the Pershing Hall Building at 49 Rue Pierre Charron. Kith will also be launching a new EU online webstore with duty-free shipping costs.

Kith originally became known as a streetwear retailer, but has since evolved into an entire lifestyle brand that has become well known for the fashion collaborations. To date, the brand has collaborated with major brands including Versace, Off-White, and Iceberg. For the opening of the Paris flagship, Kith has collaborated with Nike Air Force 1 to create a French flag inspired Air Force 1 that will be available for sale at the Paris store.

This new store opening follows half a year after the retailer opened a Tokyo store. The Paris store will feature men’s, women’s, kids and footwear. The store also features a Kith for Sadelle’s restaurant and a Kith Treats for dining options.

photo: via kith.com