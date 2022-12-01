Kiton opens standalone store in London

Italian tailoring brand Kiton has opened its first boutique in London in Mayfair, adding to its 60 stores in 25 countries.

Located on Clifford Street in London, the store’s aesthetic is inspired by Kiton’s offices in Milan and Naples and follows the concept inaugurated in Shanghai, Dubai, and Milan, as well as its upcoming opening in Seoul, featuring furnishing embellished with Kiton fabrics.

Image: Kiton

The 3,200 square foot space is divided over two floors and offers the brand’s menswear and womenswear.

The opening is part of the Italian brand’s retail development plan, in which the women's collection is “assuming an increasingly important role,” by combining the heritage of men's tailoring and a style made of instant classics.

Kiton was founded in Naples as a menswear brand in 1968 before adding womenswear in 1995. It has five manufacturing facilities in Italy and employs 800 people, half of which are craftsmen. The brand is distributed in more than 70 countries.

Image: Kiton

Image: Kiton

Image: Kiton

Image: Kiton