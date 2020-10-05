Klarna adds Missguided U.S. to its growing list of partners

Klarna has teamed with Missguided's U.S.-based ecommerce business to provide the brand's customers with new, flexible payment options. The global payments provider's services have already been available to the fast fashion brand's UK customers.

“We’re constantly looking to make the Missguided shopping experience better for our customers in the U.S., who have told us they want the opportunity to buy now and pay later when shopping our brand,” Nicola McGee, Missguided's head of media investment, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Klarna in the US to offer our customers flexible alternative payment solutions, so they can buy the items they love with ease and flexibility.”

Missguided's U.S. customers will now have the option to pay for their orders in interest-free installments. Klarna U.S. currently serves nearly 9 million customers, adding flexibility, convenience and financial control to their shopping experience.