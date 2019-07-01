Klarna and Abercrombie & Fitch expand partnership to the UK and US

Customers buying from Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids and Hollister in the United States and the United Kingdom will soon have the option to pay their purchase right away, later or over time through Klarna’s payment services. Abercrombie & Fitch Co., the parent company of the brands mentioned above, already teams up with Klarna in Germany.

Later this year, UK customers will be able to pay their purchase in up to 3 instalments over a two-month time period. For US customers, payments can be made in up to 4 instalments.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership, Matt Weger, CIO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said in a press release: “since our customers are the center of all we do, we strive to offer options that meet their growing needs. We aim to provide engaging, seamless brand experiences from product discovery to checkout and fulfilment, and adding Klarna, which has already seen success with our customers in Germany, supports that goal”.

“Our continued partnership is based on a shared vision that the future of retail consists of a high touch shopping and payment experience, which will not only drive engagement and reach, but also build customer loyalty”, Klarna’s Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Rouse, added.

The news comes just a few days after H&M also announced an expansion of its partnership with Klarna to the US market. Extending across H&M’s online and in-store channels, the new payment feature will be available for H&M Club members only.

Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, Klarna offers payment solutions to over 130,000 merchants across 14 countries in Europe and North America, including Adidas, Asos, Michael Kors, Nike, Ikea and JD Sports.