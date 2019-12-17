Klarna and Asos expand UK partnership

Online retailer Asos has confirmed that it is extending its partnership with payments provider Klarna to allow its customers in the UK the option to pay in pay in 3 monthly instalments, completely interest and fee-free.

Klarna’s Pay in 3, will allow Asos customers to pay the first payment at the point of purchase via either a debit or credit card, with the final two payments automatically scheduled to align with UK customers monthly pay cycle at 30 and 60 days respectively.

The expansion follows the success of Klarna’s Pay in 4 in the US, and builds upon the long-standing relationship between Asos and Klarna in the UK, which introduced Pay later in 30 days to its customers in 2017.

Luke Griffiths, general manager at Klarna UK, said in a statement: “Our relationship with Asos is built on a shared commitment to create the best shopping experience possible, by empowering customers with choice and flexibility. Following Pay in 4’s success in the US, we’re excited to expand our relationship with Asos to bring the best fee-free shopping experience to even more fashion lovers across the UK.”

Eve Williams, brand director at Asos, added: “At Asos, we want to give our customers the best choice in everything we do; whether that is in the broad range of Asos Design and branded products, smooth and fast delivery or payment options. We know these are all important to our customers - the addition of Klarna Pay in 3 in the UK will help provide the best experience for our customers.”

Image: courtesy of Asos/Klarna