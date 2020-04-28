Klarna and Asos launch ‘Giveback Day’ to support Covid-19 relief

Global payments and shopping provider Klarna has teamed up with Asos to support the International Committee of the Red Cross in its frontline response to Covid-19 with the launch of ‘Giveback Day’ on April 29.

Asos Giveback Day will mean that for every transaction carried out on the fashion giant’s website in the UK, Germany, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the US using Klarna’s payment option, 1 pound, 1 US dollar or 1 euro will be donated to the Red Cross.

Klarna has not placed a limit on the amount that it will donate as part of the Giveback Day and has guaranteed to honour every Klarna transaction placed at Asos in the relevant currency, as it looks to support some of the world’s most vulnerable people, such as those living in countries affected by the pandemic.

Commenting on its international pledge, Luke Griffiths, commercial vice president at Klarna said in a statement: “These are challenging and worrying times for us all and we are incredibly proud to be supporting the International Committee of the Red Cross alongside our friends at Asos.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is carrying out essential work to improve protection and reduce the spread of Covid-19 and we are delighted to be supporting the efforts with our Giveback Day. We haven’t capped our pledge, so, for each and every Klarna transaction placed at Asos on April 29, we will be donating 1 pound, US dollar or 1 euro to provide aid in already-exposed communities. We look forward to enabling our customers to directly support the international fight against the virus and demonstrate how all of us can contribute, wherever we are.”

Eve Williams, brand experience director at Asos added: “At Asos, we want to do as much as we can to show our appreciation for the vital organisations that are helping during this worrying time. We are pleased to be able to extend our Asos Supports campaign to this initiative with Klarna in supporting the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

Image: courtesy of Klarna