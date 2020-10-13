Klarna and Tan France support inclusivity and diversity in ‘Clothes love all’ campaign

Klarna has announced the launch of a new campaign with TV personality and stylist, Tan France.

The campaign, ‘Clothes love all’, explores the idea that prejudice and discrimination within the fashion industry may come from people, and not the clothing. The global payment and shopping service said it wants to challenge shoppers’ views on fashion, from the eyes of the garments themselves.

Tan France has developed eight principles with Klarna which support a more inclusive and diverse way of life. An example of one of France’s philosophies is: “You love who, and what, you love.” The topics include respect, gender identity, race, sexuality and disability.

Tan France spoke about the partnership in a statement: “The philosophy is incredibly important as diversity in fashion should not be a deterrent for shoppers, it should instead make the majority feel more included.”

A series of curated wish lists celebrating diversity have been created within the app, using Klarna’s new wish list feature , including Tan France showcasing his personal style.

David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna, added: “We want to encourage people to embrace difference in fact, reflecting on different perspectives and challenging our own thinking is how we grow.

“We are delighted to be working with Tan on our latest campaign that shows that it doesn’t matter your age, gender, skin colour, size, shape or sexuality; fashion is for everyone and we look forward to bringing this to life for our consumers in the Klarna app.”