Klarna announces a new partnership with ModCloth

Buy-now-pay-later is clearly an attractive service to consumers during this time of economic uncertainty. Klarna is expanding its partnerships and has now teamed with digitally-native retailer ModCloth.

The global payments provider and shopping service will now let ModCloth shoppers purchase their vintage-inspired women’s clothing, shoes, handbags or accessories from ModCloth and pay in four equal installments with no interest.

Klarna's service will allow consumers more flexibility and financial control. The company currently serves 85 million customers through over 200,000 retail partners worldwide.

“As a digitally native brand we are excited to expand and evolve our online shopping experience through our partnership with Klarna,” Jeff Streader, co-CEO of ModCloth, said in a statement. “We believe that our core customer craves diversity and flexibility in her shopping journey and we are happy to provide new purchasing options for the styles that she loves.”